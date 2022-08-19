News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Smith receiving chemo treatment
Second opinion leads to life-changing care for Rothschild woman with breast cancer
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons
Attendance recap shows Taste N Glow had visitors from all continental states except Vermont and Wyoming
Wausau Police say Adam Eckart, 31 tampered with GPS monitor
Police: Sex offender tampered with ankle monitor; whereabouts unknown
Crash closes portion of Highway 13 near Unity
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
IOS 16 updates undo sent message could cause issues for investigators.
New iPhone update could create issues for investigators

Latest News

D.C. Everest Football during their season-opening win over Green Bay Preble on August 18, 2022.
4 area football teams open the season under the Thursday night lights
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured
Historic Building get New Purpose 8/18/2022
Historic Building get New Purpose 8/18/2022
Clark Island depot
Two historic buildings get new life in Wausau