Two historic buildings get new life in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Chamber of Commerce of the greater Wausau area hosted a tour on Thursday to show their progress on re-vitalizing two historic buildings that will have a prominent place in the city’s business community.

The Chamber of Commerce bought the first train depot in town to turn into their new headquarters. Its neighboring building was the first power provider and is being used to house the Chamber’s Economic Development Wing.

The buildings are on Clark Island, which was the economic hub of Wausau when the community was just starting out.

“When we started this community back in the 1850s when it started, the commerce, everything started on Clark Island. It really was a foundation of commerce, and it happens to be the Chamber of Commerce that’s going to populate that depot,” said President and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Dave Eckmann.

Nicky Beliunas has lived in Wausau all her life. She was at the tour and cookout to see how the progress is coming along.

“You always have to have the past bridge to the future. I mean you can’t have the future without the past, so I think it’s a good idea to not knock anything down,” Beliunas said.

The power house will have work and community spaces to serve local and visiting businesses.

“It’s a co-working space, and it’s about building community where people want to share ideas, work together in a space that is friendly. It’s welcoming,” Eckmann said.

Beliunas says keeping the aesthetic of the city’s history will help attract and keep a younger working population.

“It feels fun, and a little more urban, and you have the brick, but then you have the wood, and you have the nice view.”

Eckman says the city will only grow stronger if it shows a commitment to its roots.

“It goes to the culture of the community. Do you respect your past? Are you willing to invest in things that were important to your past and carry them to the future?” Eckmann said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.