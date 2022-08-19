News and First Alert Weather App
Restaurant to use a portion of profits to buy school supplies for those in need

Casa Amigos to donate portion of profits for school supplies
Casa Amigos to donate portion of profits for school supplies(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A restaurant with locations in Merrill and Marshfield will donate a portion of profits to helping kids for the upcoming back-to-school year.

Owners of Casa Amigos will donate 15% of sales Friday and Saturday to buy school supplies for area kids.

Restaurant owner Yareldi Gutierrez said the fundraiser is close to her heart because she knows what it is like to struggle financially.

“We didn’t have any support from anyone and we know how hard it is for people who don’t have much support. So that’s the reason why we do it,” Gutierrez said.

The restaurant has locations at 12 N Central Ave. in Marshfield and N2410 Highway 107 in Merrill.

