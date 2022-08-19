First Alert Weather: Rain at times Friday & Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Periodic showers will be possible at times Friday and Saturday as a low-pressure system slowly moves through the Upper Midwest. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, which could produce brief periods of heavy rainfall. Drier weather returns to end the weekend.

Highs in the mid-70s Friday and Saturday. Drier and warmer weather for Sunday (WSAW)

Scattered showers moving in Friday morning. Showers will be possible in spots at times (WSAW)

Clouds increasing Friday morning ahead of a low-pressure system moving in from the west, which could trigger scattered rain showers. Rain showers likely picking up by the afternoon in spots, but remaining scattered across the region. Periods of dry weather is possible at times. Highs in the low to mid-70s. A few isolated thunderstorms may try to develop Friday evening. Make sure to bring the rain gear if you have plans to attend Friday Night Football.

Additional scattered showers Friday evening. Periods of dry weather may be possible. (WSAW)

Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening (WSAW)

The forecast will be a rinse and repeat Saturday. Highs in the low to mid-70s with scattered showers at times. Wet weather will gradually clear heading into Sunday. Rain totals will remain around a quarter to half inch. However, higher amounts are possible within any thunderstorms that develop. Clouds Sunday morning gradually clearing into the afternoon. Sunshine with highs warmer near 80.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Minor rain amounts between Friday and Saturday. (WSAW)

The dry weather sticks around for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of showers or storms at night. Highs in the mid 80s. Next Thursday, August 25th has a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the low 80s.

