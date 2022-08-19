Cop on a Rooftop raising money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) Law enforcement officers from all over central Wisconsin will raise money for Special Olympics on Friday through a unique and memorable way.

For the last decade, hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout the state rise to the occasion and support the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Wisconsin from on top of more than 50 Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops.

Each Dunkin’ customer who makes a donation to support Special Olympics Wisconsin between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, will receive a coupon for a free donut. Guests donating $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee. Funds raised go directly back to the athletes, providing opportunities to participate in a variety of sports programming, to foster a healthy lifestyle, to develop social and leadership skills, and to create a sense of belonging and inclusion for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Participating Dunkin Donuts locations in central Wisconsin:

-Plover: 3005 Village Park Dr.

-Stevens Point: 617 Division St.

-Wausau: 4528 Rib Mountain Drive

-Weston: 4020 Schofield Ave.

-Wisconsin Rapids: 2135 8th St. South