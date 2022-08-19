Blues Fest returns to Wausau on Friday and Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-day blues festival in Wausau will begin Friday evening. The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest will take place on Aug. 19-20. It features local, regional, and national Blues artists.

“Big Bull Falls Blues Fest is a traditional event for our community and Blues fans around the state,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events earlier this year. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition great music at Fern Island.”

2022 Blues Fest lineup (WSAW)

Typically, the event draws a crowd of anywhere between 5,000 and 7,000 guests. It is held on Fern Island off of River Drive in Wausau.

The event does offer a shuttle service. The shuttle runs both days and stops at eight Wausau hotels. Click here to view the route and schedule.

Fern Island is located at 500 River Dr. in Wausau.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting www.wausauevents.org.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.