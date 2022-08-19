News and First Alert Weather App
Benefit dinner planned Sunday to raise awareness, funds for farm safety

A dinner to be held Sunday will benefit the Mike Biadasz Farm Safety & Education Memorial Fund.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for a dinner to raise money and awareness for farm safety.

Feltz’s Dairy Store is hosting farm to fork dinner on Sunday with proceeds benefitting the Mike Biadasz Farm Safety and Education Memorial Fund.

Mike Biadasz died on Aug. 15, 2016 when he was fatally overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas from a manure pit on his family’s farm in Amherst. Mike was 29 years old. Since his death, Mike’s family has worked to create awareness and prevent future tragedies from happening to other farming families.

Click here to purchase tickets to the dinner. The event starts at 3 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at Feltz’s Dairy Store open Mondays-Fridays 9a-5:30p or Saturdays from 9a-3:30p. The menu beef tips with black angus beef, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted vegetable medley, salad, cornbread and cheesecake.

