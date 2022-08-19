Annual MABAS training planned for Saturday in Stratford

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A regional training exercise for the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, also known as MABAS, will take place Saturday in Stratford.

MABAS is a mutual aid measure that may be used for deploying fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel in a multi-jurisdictional and/or multi-agency response.

The Stratford Area Fire Department will host the annual training event. The focus of the exercise is a scenario at Rock Oil Refining.

They will be an increased number of emergency vehicles on Highway 97 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

