4 area football teams open the season under the Thursday night lights

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - High School football returns under the Thursday night lights for the first games of the 2022 football season. D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids and Pacelli opened their season on Thursday.

D.C. Everest opened the season with a commanding win over Green Bay Preble for the second straight season. The Evergreens took down the Hornets on the road, 35-7.

Outside of D.C. Everest, the area Valley Football Association teams were unable to pick up victories. Marshfield lost to Hudson, 24-7, and Wisconsin Rapids lost to River Falls, 28-7.

Pacelli went undefeated in the regular season last year, but they lost 33-12 in their opener at home against Weyauwega-Fremont.

