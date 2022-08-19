12th annual Wausau Marathon to be held Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Runners from all over the county are expected to be in Wausau on Saturday for the 12th annual Wausau Marathon.

The race is one of the final qualifying races for the Boston Marathon. The Marathon and Half Marathon will have runners from the states of Florida, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California, and many others.

The races begin at 7 a.m. at Marathon Park. The race heads south through Kronewetter before looping back north through Rib Mountain to finish at Marathon Park.

The public is welcome to cheer for our athletes from the park or along the course.

