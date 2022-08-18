Rafters’ season comes to an end in extra innings loss

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters’ historic season came to a crushing close Wednesday night, falling in the Great Lakes Division Championship to Kalamazoo 8-6.

The Growlers jumped out to an early lead 2-2, but Rapids would come back and then later take the lead on an Alex Baumann two-run single in the fourth.

However, Kalamazoo battled back. Trailing 5-2 in the sixth, the Growlers used a four-run inning to steal the lead back.

In the bottom of the inning, the Rafters punched right back. Baumann launched a solo homer to even the game at 6-6.

Extra innings were required to decide this one. The Growlers took to the plate first and took advantage. Casen Taggert belted a two-run home run in the top half of the tenth to snag a lead.

Despite a host of base runners in the bottom of the inning, the Rats could not get the tying or winning run across and fell 8-6.

The Rafters end the season with the best record in Northwoods League history just a game shy of the League Championship game. Kalamazoo will take on the Duluth Huskies for a shot at the championship.

