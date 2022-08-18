News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: Sex offender tampered with ankle monitor; whereabouts unknown

Wausau Police say Adam Eckart, 31 tampered with GPS monitor
Wausau Police say Adam Eckart, 31 tampered with GPS monitor(Wausau Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a convicted sex offender that may have tampered with his GPS ankle monitor.

Adam Eckart, 31, is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall He weighs 190 pounds. he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted in 2010 of second-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing a child to harmful material.

Eckart was released from prison in May and is on parole.

Anyone with knowledge of Eckart’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Smith receiving chemo treatment
Second opinion leads to life-changing care for Rothschild woman with breast cancer
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons
Attendance recap shows Taste N Glow had visitors from all continental states except Vermont and Wyoming
Crash closes portion of Highway 13 near Unity
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
IOS 16 updates undo sent message could cause issues for investigators.
New iPhone update could create issues for investigators

Latest News

The health department is offering vaccines
Monkeypox vaccine available for high-risk people in Marathon County
Lincoln County Fair
Lincoln County Fair now underway in Merrill
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Aug. 18, 2022
7 Things you Need to Know - Aug 18
Scattered showers and storms are possible today.
First Alert Weather: Chances of showers & storms into the start of the weekend