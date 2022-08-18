Police: Sex offender tampered with ankle monitor; whereabouts unknown

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a convicted sex offender that may have tampered with his GPS ankle monitor.

Adam Eckart, 31, is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall He weighs 190 pounds. he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted in 2010 of second-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing a child to harmful material.

Eckart was released from prison in May and is on parole.

Anyone with knowledge of Eckart’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.