Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023.

In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company backed by Koch industries, is a global manufacturer of commercial and medical solutions.

The company says employees at the Medford plant will be able to apply for jobs within the company. There are locations in Eau Claire and Menominee, as well. They will also offer a severance package and focused employee assistance over the coming months.

The company recently announced it would be closing its Hudson location, affecting 96 employees. A copy of the company’s letter sent to Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development can be found here. In the letter, Phillips-Medisize anticipated laying off approximately 225 more employees on or around October 12, 2022.

The company said the Hudson facility layoffs were due to a major customer informing the company it would “reduce the production of its products.”

