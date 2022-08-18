News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023

170 people are employed at the Phillips-Medisize plant
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023.

In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company backed by Koch industries, is a global manufacturer of commercial and medical solutions.

The company says employees at the Medford plant will be able to apply for jobs within the company. There are locations in Eau Claire and Menominee, as well. They will also offer a severance package and focused employee assistance over the coming months.

The company recently announced it would be closing its Hudson location, affecting 96 employees. A copy of the company’s letter sent to Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development can be found here. In the letter, Phillips-Medisize anticipated laying off approximately 225 more employees on or around October 12, 2022.

The company said the Hudson facility layoffs were due to a major customer informing the company it would “reduce the production of its products.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Smith receiving chemo treatment
Second opinion leads to life-changing care for Rothschild woman with breast cancer
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons
Attendance recap shows Taste N Glow had visitors from all continental states except Vermont and Wyoming
Crash closes portion of Highway 13 near Unity
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
Wausau Police say Adam Eckart, 31 tampered with GPS monitor
Police: Sex offender tampered with ankle monitor; whereabouts unknown
IOS 16 updates undo sent message could cause issues for investigators.
New iPhone update could create issues for investigators

Latest News

Fentanyl health crisis responsible for increase in drug overdose deaths
Fentanyl health crisis responsible for increase in drug overdose deaths
Plant in Medford closing by the end of 2023
Plant in Medford closing by the end of 2023
Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Chances of showers & storms into the start of the weekend
Marathon County Health Department has limited supply of monkeypox vaccine
Marathon County Health Department has limited supply of monkeypox vaccine