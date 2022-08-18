News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’

The trailer for "Wednesday,” starring the goth-like teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, was just released. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Addams family is back, thanks to a new Netflix series by director Tim Burton.

The trailer for “Wednesday,” starring the goth-like teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, was just released.

It shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses her psychic abilities to stir up some trouble.

The role of Wednesday is played by “You” star Jenna Ortega. The show also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990′s “Addams Family” films, is also set to appear in the series.

The series features eight episodes and will be released in the fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Smith receiving chemo treatment
Second opinion leads to life-changing care for Rothschild woman with breast cancer
Crash closes portion of Highway 13 near Unity
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons
Attendance recap shows Taste N Glow had visitors from all continental states except Vermont and Wyoming
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
IOS 16 updates undo sent message could cause issues for investigators.
New iPhone update could create issues for investigators

Latest News

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical...
Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
The health department is offering vaccines
Monkeypox vaccine available for high-risk people in Marathon County