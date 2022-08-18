News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mother accused of pepper spraying school bus with children on board, authorities say

Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, has been arrested after police say she used pepper spray while on an...
Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, has been arrested after police say she used pepper spray while on an elementary school bus.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Gibson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WFOX/WJAX) - A Georgia woman was taken into police custody after reportedly using pepper spray on a school bus on Tuesday.

A witness, who wanted to stay anonymous, said Shaquayle Cuyler got involved in a disagreement with one of her neighbors that day.

Georgia authorities said the 30-year-old mother then had an issue with the school bus driver and monitor that led to her using pepper spray.

According to school officials, the bus driver and monitor had to be taken to a hospital after the reported incident.

Authoroties said 24 students were on the bus. Emergency medical services treated them at the scene, and they were taken to school by another bus.

Copyright 2022 WFOX/WJAX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Smith receiving chemo treatment
Second opinion leads to life-changing care for Rothschild woman with breast cancer
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons
Attendance recap shows Taste N Glow had visitors from all continental states except Vermont and Wyoming
Crash closes portion of Highway 13 near Unity
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
Wausau Police say Adam Eckart, 31 tampered with GPS monitor
Police: Sex offender tampered with ankle monitor; whereabouts unknown
IOS 16 updates undo sent message could cause issues for investigators.
New iPhone update could create issues for investigators

Latest News

Marathon County Health Department has limited supply of monkeypox vaccine
Marathon County Health Department has limited supply of monkeypox vaccine
Louise Billiot, left, a member of the United Houma Nation Indian tribe, walks around the home...
FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA...
Judge blocks Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by Gov. DeSantis