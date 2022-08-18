Lincoln County Fair now underway in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Fair got underway Wednesday in Merrill. The fair runs until Sunday. Each day features several events including special times for discount wristbands for the carnival rides.

The fair also offers food, expo center events, a demolition derby and live music. There are also a variety of 4H exhibits. The tractor pull is Saturday night at 6 p.m.

It’s free to get into the fair. The fair is held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, located at 2001 E. 2nd St. in Merrill.

