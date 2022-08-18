Joint practices give Packers defense even more confidence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Up against a fresh group in the New Orleans Saints for joint practices, the Packers’ defense sometimes left the Saints frustrated. The confidence was already high on that side of the ball, but now is oozing all the more.

“They couldn’t get the pass off,” said rookie defensive end Devonte Wyatt. “This defense is explosive, dominating. It’s going to be one of the best defenses in the NFL.”

The hype has been loud around the defense this offseason, but the last two days are affirmation that their belief may be warranted.

“Things are starting to come together,” said defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “A lot of guys are starting to understand how to rush together and stop the run well.”

Stopping the run is all the more encouraging against a guy like Alvin Kamara. While the explosive back had one long run, most of the day he, and the rest of the Saints were held in check.

“They definitely had a lot of frustration,” said Wyatt. “If it was a real game, they probably would’ve quit at halftime.”

The unit is hoping that kind of reaction after a practice translates over to games.

“You’re watching them, boys, from D-Line to cornerback,” said Wyatt. “It’s amazing just to watch it with your own eyes. So definitely going to be explosive this year.”

“We know the challenge that we got,” said Clark. “We’re excited about the challenge, we’re excited about the pressure that’s going to be put on us.”

The Packers and Saints kick off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. from Lambeau Field.

