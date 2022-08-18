News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Joint practices give Packers defense even more confidence

Green Bay has hosted New Orleans for practice the last two days
Veteran defensive lineman Kenny Clark works with rookie Devonte Wyatt during OTA practice.
Veteran defensive lineman Kenny Clark works with rookie Devonte Wyatt during OTA practice.(WBAY-TV)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Up against a fresh group in the New Orleans Saints for joint practices, the Packers’ defense sometimes left the Saints frustrated. The confidence was already high on that side of the ball, but now is oozing all the more.

“They couldn’t get the pass off,” said rookie defensive end Devonte Wyatt. “This defense is explosive, dominating. It’s going to be one of the best defenses in the NFL.”

The hype has been loud around the defense this offseason, but the last two days are affirmation that their belief may be warranted.

“Things are starting to come together,” said defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “A lot of guys are starting to understand how to rush together and stop the run well.”

Stopping the run is all the more encouraging against a guy like Alvin Kamara. While the explosive back had one long run, most of the day he, and the rest of the Saints were held in check.

“They definitely had a lot of frustration,” said Wyatt. “If it was a real game, they probably would’ve quit at halftime.”

The unit is hoping that kind of reaction after a practice translates over to games.

“You’re watching them, boys, from D-Line to cornerback,” said Wyatt. “It’s amazing just to watch it with your own eyes. So definitely going to be explosive this year.”

“We know the challenge that we got,” said Clark. “We’re excited about the challenge, we’re excited about the pressure that’s going to be put on us.”

The Packers and Saints kick off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. from Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes portion of Highway 13 near Unity
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
Sarah Smith receiving chemo treatment
Second opinion leads to life-changing care for Rothschild woman with breast cancer
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Braelynn Mueller
UPDATE: Missing Adams County teen located safely
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart

Latest News

Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers and Sammy Watkins take the field for practice Wednesday.
Packers’ receivers understand Rodgers’ expectations
Replacing Jeskes 8/16/2022
Replacing Jeskes 8/16/2022
Cooper Robinson pitches for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.
Rafters beat Woodchucks 9-1, advance to NWL Division Championship
Woodchucks vs Rafters 8/16/2022
Woodchucks vs Rafters 8/16/2022