First Alert Weather: Chances of showers & storms into the start of the weekend

Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday and again on Friday. Some high school football games may be impacted by wet weather.
Scattered showers and storms are possible today.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a good idea to have the umbrella handy on Thursday as there will be chances of scattered showers and storms at times. No severe storms are anticipated, but lightning and downpours will be the main threats. Some breaks of sunshine at times with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A few showers and storms are possible going into the afternoon.
A few showers or storms are possible.
A chance of showers or storms this evening for some games.
There are a handful of high school football games taking place Thursday evening. There will be lots of clouds with a chance of showers or a storm. Temps for the games will be in the 70s to the upper 60s. That chance of wet weather will linger overnight into early Friday morning. Lows by daybreak on Friday in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday will have considerable cloudiness with a chance of scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night football games will have a risk of scattered storms with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered showers/storms are possible Friday evening.
A chance of showers Friday evening for the Packers preseason game.
The weekend will start off with the best chances of wet weather on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are expected at times with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine, along with a few clouds is forecast to return on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Wet weather chances Friday and Saturday, dry on Sunday.
The dry weather sticks around for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of showers or storms at night. Highs in the mid 80s. Next Thursday, August 25th has a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the low 80s.

