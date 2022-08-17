Taste N Glow donates money to northwoods veteran camp

Lake Tomahawk, Wis. (WSAW) - For two years the Taste N Glow Balloon Fest has made charitable donations a big part of its mission. In 2022 they’re taking their donations and awareness to Camp American Legion, an organization that provides a free getaway for veterans and their families.

Tuesday they presented the camp with a check for $4,032.50.

“It was really important to Steve and myself that we help these businesses and community as a whole,” said Taste N Glow organizer Nancy Woller.

Joan Junkham, a two-year volunteer at Camp American Legion said it allows her to understand her dad and brother, both veterans, better.

“I think when you hear the stories you don’t realize what they’ve gone through, what they’ve endured, and the baggage they’ve been carrying for all these years,” Junkham said.

Woller says her time meeting with the campers has deepened her appreciation for the sacrifice of our service members. She recently spoke to a veteran who’d lost his own son in service overseas.

“I wish I could walk a mile in his shoes, but I am horrified at the idea of walking a mile in his shoes,” Woller said.

As for the attendees, they appreciate the ability to connect with people who understand what they’ve given to their country.

“They have things to say that they might not ordinarily say to somebody else,” said Jim Arena, a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Camp American Legion runs on 90% donations and 80% volunteer staff.

