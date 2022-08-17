Sen. Johnson leads Milwaukee roundtable on border security

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Border security was the focus of a roundtable discussion U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson held Tuesday in Milwaukee.

This issue is one many Republicans are campaigning on going into the November election.

The number of migrants crossing the border is now at the lowest point since October of 2021 but is still relatively high overall as entire families head north from Central and South America seeking to enter the U.S. Back in July, U.S. authorities stopped nearly 200,000 migrants who attempted to cross the border.

“Since the start of the Biden administration about three million people have entered this country illegally and are here and probably here to stay,” Sen. Johnson (R-Wisconsin) said.

Among those participating in Johnson’s roundtable were border security leaders and immigration experts.

Sen. Johnson is accusing President Biden of failing to take action or address the crisis.

The journey to the U.S. has cost some people their life and also led to an increase in human trafficking and drugs being smuggled into the U.S.

“If there’s one thing you took away from today, I hope you understand there’s nothing humane about this illegal immigration problem right now. There’s all kinds of human depredations we’re just overlooking because people are in the shadows and it’s not visible,” said Johnson.

Del Rio, Texas, has been the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.

“It’s going to be our local law enforcement that is then going to have to deal with it, the amount of resources that are being taken away from local enforcement. I can tell you that we have had so many deaths in the state of Arizona from traffic crashes from illegal aliens,” said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, the labor union for border patrol agents.

As for the the status of the DACA program, which provides assistance to hundreds of thousands of children brought into the US illegally, that program is now facing a legal challenge unless Congress acts.

Senator Johnson says there’s likely no compromise without a secure border first.

Johnson added, “One of many tragedies about what the Biden administration has done is that they’ve set back that possibility I don’t know how long. Maybe we can gain control of the border quickly with bi-partisan support we can actually address that.”

Action 2 News reached out to Mandela Barnes, the Democrat running against Sen. Johnson. We haven’t heard back from his campaign at the time of this writing.

