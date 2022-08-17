News and First Alert Weather App
Rafters beat Woodchucks 9-1, advance to NWL Division Championship

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters use a seven-run fifth inning to down the Wausau Woodchucks, 9-1, and advance to the Northwoods League Division Championship.

The Woodchucks were the first on the board in the game, chipping across a run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Chase Hug. Outside of the one run, both sides struggled to sustain rallies, with three double plays being turned in the first two innings.

The Rafters were able to finally break through in the fifth inning. After tying the game on an error, Aiden Brewer hit a three-run home run to give the Rafters a 4-1 lead. Jacob Igawa followed him up with another three-run home run to take a 7-1 lead through five.

Starting pitcher Cooper Robinson took care of the rest for the Rafters. He threw seven innings of one-run baseball, striking out five batters in the outing.

The Rafters advance to play the Kalamazoo Growlers in a one game Division Championship. The winner will advance to host the League Championship later this week.

