Packers’ receivers understand Rodgers’ expectations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A day after Aaron Rodgers called on the younger Packers wide receivers to be ‘More consistent’, the group met with Rodgers and the rest of the quarterbacks Wednesday morning.

“He just wants us to see what he sees,” said rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs. “That way we’ll be able to react faster, play faster and be able to dominate and continue to be who we are.”

Rodgers said Tuesday that there were too many dropped balls from the young receivers, as well as bad routes and decisions from the group.

“I feel pressure, just because you know this is the highest level of football,” said rookie wide receiver Samori Toure. “At the same time, I don’t let the pressure get to my head and neither do the other receivers. I just look at it as a challenge.”

It isn’t just Rodgers issuing the call to action. Jordan Love also has a high standard of what he thinks the offense is capable of.

“I think we all kind of demand the same things,” said Love. “The receivers know what they need to do. Everybody is kind of on the same page with it.”

In a group of youthful receivers, a veteran presence can be very helpful. For Randall Cobb, he went through the pains of being a young wideout with Rodgers. He says sometimes the best advice is asking for help.

“Something happening where we’re on a different page, I’m going to go up and ask a question,” said Cobb. “I send our young wide receivers to the quarterback room all the time. If we’re talking about something, go get the quarterback’s opinion. Let’s hear what he has to say.”

Cobb also said that sometimes it isn’t about making the play yourself.

“We’re not playing one-on-one football. This isn’t backyard,” said Cobb. “This is an organized thing that every given play there’s something we’re trying to accomplish. Maybe it’s not about me winning a route at a certain time, it’s about me opening up a window for Lazard to get open and understanding where you fit into each play call and understanding which spot you’re in and how the pieces go together.”

Even for fellow veteran Sammy Watkins there’s pressure to perform with his new team. Watkins has been in the NFL since 2014, but still finds fear as a very powerful motivator.

“I think if I can continue to be scared going into practice and making sure I do the right things. I think my game, my level of play will be even better,” said Watkins.

Even as the tough love comes in from Rodgers, the receivers’ room understands Rodgers’ vision will lead to success.

“How he wants things is how he wants things and that’s the way we should do it” said Watkins. “Being consistent every day, competing, doing things the right way, not the way that we think that we should do it, but doing it the way he wants it and the coaches want it, I think that’s very critical.”

The Packers host the Saints for their second preseason game Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.