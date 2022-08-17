News and First Alert Weather App
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna

Thilmany Paper Plant works to minimize rotten egg smell from industrial landfill in Kaukauna
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at a paper mill in Kaukauna.

It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo released this statement:

“The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident. The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA.”

The worker’s name was not released.

