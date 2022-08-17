Movie night at Lake Pacawa Park Thursday

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County is hosting a movie night at Lake Pacawa Park in Plover Thursday.

Admission is free. The event begins at 7 p.m. The movie, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, will start at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. Concessions, cotton candy, glo-sticks and raffle tickets will be on sale. Proceeds from the event will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County-Plover Center.

If it rains, the event may move to the Boys & Girls Club’s Plover Center. Updates will be provided on the day of the event.

Lake Pacawa Park is located at 1831 Maple Drive in Plover.

