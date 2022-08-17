News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Movie night at Lake Pacawa Park Thursday

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County is hosting a movie night at Lake Pacawa Park in Plover Thursday.

Admission is free. The event begins at 7 p.m. The movie, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, will start at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. Concessions, cotton candy, glo-sticks and raffle tickets will be on sale. Proceeds from the event will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County-Plover Center.

If it rains, the event may move to the Boys & Girls Club’s Plover Center. Updates will be provided on the day of the event.

Lake Pacawa Park is located at 1831 Maple Drive in Plover.

We are having a movie night at the newly renovated Lake Pacawa Park! Join us Thursday, August 18th from 7-10 PM at our...

Posted by Boys & Girls Club of Portage County on Monday, August 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes portion of Highway 13 near Unity
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Braelynn Mueller
UPDATE: Missing Adams County teen located safely
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Sarah Smith receiving chemo treatment
Second opinion leads to life-changing care for Rothschild woman with breast cancer

Latest News

Stevens Point Mayor gives the latest on city news
Stevens Point Mayor gives the latest on city news
Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Weather - Clouds building Wednesday with showers arriving the next several days
Cooper Robinson pitches for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.
Rafters beat Woodchucks 9-1, advance to NWL Division Championship
Woodchucks vs Rafters 8/16/2022
Woodchucks vs Rafters 8/16/2022