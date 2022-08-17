News and First Alert Weather App
Marquette Poll shows Barnes leading Johnson, Evers in close race with Michels

Gov. Tony Evers (left) and Tim Michels will face off for Wisconsin governor in November.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Marquette Law School Poll shows Democrats in the lead in the two major races on the ballot in November.

The poll is the first since the Aug. 9 primary election.

The race for governor is close. Of the registered voters polled, 45 percent support Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, while 43 percent favor Republican challenger Tim Michels. Independent candidate Joan Beglinger has 7 percent support.

CLICK HERE for full results from the August Marquette Poll.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Democrat Mandela Barnes has 51 percent support and incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has 44 percent support.

The rest of the respondents either had no opinion or were undecided.

The results are strongly partisan. Ninety-one percent of Democrats support Evers and 89 percent of Republicans support Michels.

“Wisconsinites trust Governor Tony Evers to do the right thing for our kids, our economy, and working families, and this latest Marquette poll shows what we’ve known all along — this will be one of the most competitive races in the country and we aren’t taking anything for granted. While Tim Michels continues to embrace the most radical, out of touch agenda for our state, Wisconsinites recognize that Governor Evers cares about people like them. Governor Evers has spent the last four years bringing people together to get things done and delivering for working families — and he is ready for what’s ahead.”

Evers Senior Press Secretary Kayla Anderson

“Tony Evers is in trouble. Tim Michels was at zero percent in the polls in April and has been underestimated ever since. But we’re building the campaign that grows every day. You need to look no further than the tens of millions in out-of-state special interest money flooding in to prop up Tony Evers to know everyone realizes Wisconsin is on the wrong track.”

Patrick McNulty, Michels Campaign Manager

In the Senate race, 95 percent of Democrats support Barnes and 92 percent of Republicans support Johnson.

Barnes has an advantage with Independents. The former Lt. Governor has a 52-38 percent edge over Johnson with those voters.

When it comes to issues, inflation is the most concerning among voters. Sixty-seven percent say they are “very concerned” about inflation.

Gun violence was second with 61 percent “very concerned.”

Crime was third with 58 percent “very concerned.”

And abortion came in fourth with 55 percent “very concerned.”

Coronavirus didn’t register very high among concerns, with 20 percent “very concerned.”

The poll interviewed 811 registered Wisconsin voters by landline or cell phone, Aug. 10-15, 2022. The margin of error is +/-4.2 percentage points for the full sample.

