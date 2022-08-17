Marathon County Bar Association to match donations up to $10K for Sara’s Storybook Garden

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Financial donations are needed for a multi-phase memorial garden at Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau.

In 2019, the idea to honor Sara Quirt-Sann was developed. She was one of four people killed in a shooting on March 22, 2017.

Sara’s Storybook Garden is a passion project of Quirt-Sann’s friends and colleagues.

Initial plans stated the garden would cost $1 million to complete.

Sara’s Storybook Garden will bring together a few of the things that Sara Quirt-Sann was most passionate about.

“Her love of literature. You would find her routinely, while she’s waiting between cases, reading a book,” De Vos said, a colleague of Quirt-Sann, and committee member. “Her love of gardening. She was actually taking classes to become a master gardener. Her main course of work was as a guardian ad litem, so she was actually an advocate for children,” said Robyn De Vos during an interview with NewsChannel 7 in 2019.

The Marathon County Bar Association will match donations up to a total of $10,000 until Aug. 31.

You can go directly to the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin website, and choose Sara’s Storybook Garden Fund. As always, we are grateful for all of the support everyone has given in the past.

