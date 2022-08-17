News and First Alert Weather App
Hearing delayed for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders

Tony Haase was charged in August, 2022, with murdering Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in 1992
Tony Haase was charged in August, 2022, with murdering Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in 1992(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in a 30-year-old double murder case in Waupaca County asked for a two-week delay in his court proceedings Tuesday.

Tony Haase appeared in court via video conference and asked for two more weeks to find an attorney. The court gave him a week and scheduled the next hearing for August 23.

The 51-year-old from Weyauwega remains jailed on $2 million cash bond.

Prosecutors say he stabbed Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue to death in March 1992 because he blamed Togstad’s father for his father’s death in a snowmobile accident 15 years earlier. He told investigators he went to Togstad’s house after a night of drinking, got into a fight with Mumbrue and stabbed him, and then knocked Togstad unconscious and stabbed her, too.

The criminal complaint said Haase was only recently identified as a suspect but did not say why. Investigators obtained his DNA sample from a pen used during a traffic stop, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab found it was consistent with fluid recovered from Togstad’s body.

Haase is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder under the laws in effect in 1992. They carry a life sentence if convicted.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is still looking for anyone with information that can further its investigation. Call the Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-855-237-3262.

