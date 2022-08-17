News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather- Rain showers return to the forecast on Thursday and Friday

A more active weather pattern with showers and isolated t-storms the next few days.
By Mark Holley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A warm front will track from south to north throughout the end of the week. The warm front will bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. The slow moving system will take severe days to push through Wisconsin. Showers and isolated t-storms will be in the forecast on Saturday and on Sunday.

The only severe weather concern would be the chance of lighting during football games on Thursday and Friday night. A few storms could have wind gusts around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts will likely remain under one inch of rain.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast(WSAW)
Hour-By-Hour Forcast
Hour-By-Hour Forcast(WSAW)
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes portion of Highway 13 near Unity
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Sarah Smith receiving chemo treatment
Second opinion leads to life-changing care for Rothschild woman with breast cancer
Braelynn Mueller
UPDATE: Missing Adams County teen located safely
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Weather - Clouds building Wednesday with showers arriving the next several days
Clouds building as temps climb back into the 80° range
First Alert Wednesday "Day of Change" Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Suntabulous
First Alert Weather - Suntabulous Tuesday Forecast