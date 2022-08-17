First Alert Weather- Rain showers return to the forecast on Thursday and Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A warm front will track from south to north throughout the end of the week. The warm front will bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. The slow moving system will take severe days to push through Wisconsin. Showers and isolated t-storms will be in the forecast on Saturday and on Sunday.

The only severe weather concern would be the chance of lighting during football games on Thursday and Friday night. A few storms could have wind gusts around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts will likely remain under one inch of rain.

Rainfall Forecast (WSAW)

Hour-By-Hour Forcast (WSAW)

Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WSAW)

