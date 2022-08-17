News and First Alert Weather App
Attendance recap shows Taste N Glow had visitors from all continental states except Vermont and Wyoming

Yoda and Darth Vader balloons
Yoda and Darth Vader balloons(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More hot air balloons, more vendors and overall more national attendance were some of the takeaways from the second annual Taste N Glow event.

The hot air balloon festival was held July 8-10 on the festival grounds northwest of Wausau. The event is a spin-off of Wausau’s Balloonfest. That event was discontinued during the pandemic.

Statistics show the majority of people who visited Taste N Glow last month traveled at least an hour to get to the event. Tim White from the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau presented the key highlights at the Village of Weston’s Tourism Commission meeting on Monday evening. White is the CVB’s executive director.

“To let you know where people came from, we had representation at the Taste N Glow from every continental state, except for Vermont and Wyoming,” White said.

White said the event was highly attended by people from Milwaukee.

“They’ve never had numbers like that before for Milwaukee. And I think the reason, is because of the marketing money that was spent on advertising online and on TV,” White said.

White said last year there was a fair amount of attendance from people living in the Twin Cities. However, this year there was more attendance from the Milwaukee area.

White said on Friday of the event, they believe 30,000 people attended who lived more than an hour away.

That kind of attendance is good for the area’s bottom line as it means booked hotel rooms and dining out customers.

“And so conservative numbers, so an over $5 million impact in the greater economy,” White explained of the event’s impact.

White told the committee attendance numbers will be finalized in an upcoming report. Data was collected from Google Analytics, cell phone usage, social media response, and credit card transactions.

