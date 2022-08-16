Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa.

Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa.

WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa Police. The department released 911 calls, body camera footage, witness interviews and suspect interrogations.

“There’s blood everywhere,” one 911 caller said.

Police arrested four teenagers for the crime. Thirteen-year-old Jayden Adams is the only one charged as an adult. Court records show six charges, including 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. Three other suspects are in the juvenile court system.

Initially, Adams denied he was at the scene of the crime. Detectives showed him surveillance footage that appeared to show him there.

“I don’t recall robbing or murdering anybody. I don’t do those type of things,” Adams initially stated.

He then placed the blame on another person in his group.

“I didn’t want to tell on nobody but you keep trying to say I did that,” he told detectives. “I can’t have nobody’s death on my name. [I] will not continue to do that. And when they ran over that lady’s head we all started crying because it looked sad.”

A criminal complaint states Balogun stopped to intervene when she saw the teens attempting to steal a vehicle.

“We should be able to like help our fellow people, which is what my mom did. Why she literally lost her life doing that,” Latifat Belogun, 27, said of her mother.

Her daughters told Action 2 News their mom was deaf.

“She didn’t have a weapon. She didn’t have anything that’s like she’s going to harm you, and I’m 100% sure these kids also knew that when she’s trying to talk them, she wasn’t speaking properly so they knew that she was deaf,” Latifat Belogun said.

Balogun emigrated to the United States from Nigeria. She became a staple in the community, achieving success professionally and personally.

