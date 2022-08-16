News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Nordic Ski Club breaks ground on project honoring late member

By Nolan Bulmahn
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Nordic Ski Club has officially broken ground on a brand new project for a fire-side patio.

Located along Nine Mile Forest, this isn’t just any ordinary patio. It was an original idea made by Perry Dau, a longtime member of the Ski Club.

Sadly, not too long after he pitched the idea, Dau passed away from kidney cancer in June 2021.

However, his family and the club strived to fulfill Perry’s vision. More than one year later, their wishes came true.

“This memorial will be a place where people come and hang out, relax, enjoy their time after they’ve been active,” says Gary Zimbric, President of the Wausau Nordic Ski Club. “Tell stories, enjoy each other’s company.”

Overall, the main goal of the patio is to bring people together.

“Enjoy sitting around a fire, visiting, socializing, it’s about connecting,” says Bonnie Dau, Perry’s widow.

For Perry’s family, the project is a form of healing. To have a memorial where those who share the same love for fitness and the outdoors as Perry can intertwine.

“It’s just exciting, very exciting,” said Bonnie. “It’s exciting to have his fun-loving, active outdoors spirit live on through the people that are going to be using the patio and Perry’s Fireside.”

Bonnie said Perry cherished everything Nine Mile had to offer. With the patio, the celebration of Perry’s life will now live on for years to come.

Crews will officially begin construction on the project Tuesday.

Numerous local foundations, charities and organizations have contributed to Perry’s Fireside project. An agreement was made with the Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department to grant permission to build the memorial.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Looking Cruiser 2022
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore

Latest News

Rafters v Woodchucks
Trio of Homers, Marshall Gem Help Woodchucks Force Decider
Perry's Fireside Project Officially Breaks Ground 8/15/2022
Perry's Fireside Project Officially Breaks Ground 8/15/2022
Appleton Birchwood officer-involved shooting
Community meeting held in response to Appleton officer-involved shooting
Jerry Sinz stands in front of the Edgar Wildcats ahead of his 48th year coaching the team.
Edgar football is eager to surprise