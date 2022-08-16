Wausau to hold meeting to seek comment on area’s housing needs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau will host a public meeting Wednesday regarding the area’s housing needs.

The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is currently completing a regional housing assessment for the cities of Wausau and Schofield, town of Rib Mountain, villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston. This project uses Census data, real estate data, surveys, and interviews to find out what kinds of housing needs to be built in the region and what communities can do to help.

The public meeting is Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Wausau City Hall.

The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission also launched an online survey. The survey will close after Oct. 31, 2022. The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission will compile the results and complete the project by December 2022.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.