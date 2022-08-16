Waterski show to benefit Never Forgetten Honor Flight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Water Walkers waterski show on Tuesday evening will benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, Inc.

For the last 10 years the waterski team has raised money to send veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorial in their honor.

The show is free to attend, but donations are appreciated. A 50/50 raffle will take place. The show is at 6:30 p.m. at DC Everest Park, located at 1800 S. 3rd Ave. in Wausau.

