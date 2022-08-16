News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Waterski show to benefit Never Forgetten Honor Flight

The Water Walkers perform Tuesday night for the first time this season.
The Water Walkers perform Tuesday night for the first time this season.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Water Walkers waterski show on Tuesday evening will benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, Inc.

For the last 10 years the waterski team has raised money to send veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorial in their honor.

The show is free to attend, but donations are appreciated. A 50/50 raffle will take place. The show is at 6:30 p.m. at DC Everest Park, located at 1800 S. 3rd Ave. in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Weston to consider plat for dozens of new homes east of Birch Street
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Latest News

Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Plea deal likely for Wausau bank robbery suspect
The Salvation Amy helps high schoolers and United Way helps 4k through 8th graders in need of...
Salvation Army, United Way work to ease financial burden of back-to-school shopping for families
Sarah Smith receiving chemo treatment
Second opinion leads to life-changing care for Rothschild woman with breast cancer
Wausau skyline
Wausau to hold meeting to seek comment on area’s housing needs