Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called "Snoop Loopz."

The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.

The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.

The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.

