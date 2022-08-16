Salvation Army, United Way work to ease financial burden of back-to-school shopping for families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a familiar scene this time of year at stores-- backpacks, new shoes and school supplies piled into shopping carts. But for one-third of families, back-to-school shopping is a financial burden. According to the National Retail Federation, those families say they’ll need to cut corners in other areas to find the money to purchase items for school.

Two area organizations are hoping to help parents ease the stress when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

The Salvation Army focuses on helping high schoolers on a case-by-case basis. If a parent or school employee calls the Salvation Army for help they work to find them the specific items they need. The Development Director of Wausau’s Salvation Army said it’s completely confidential and parents can reach out directly.

“We certainly want to make it a lot less stressful for families because we know that with the rise in costs, with food, gas, rent, everything, we understand that there doesn’t need to be added stress,” said Ann Chrudinsky, Development Director of the Salvation Army.

Meanwhile, the United Way offers a program that helps kids in 4K through eighth grade who already qualify for free and reduced lunch. They help dozens of schools and organizations.

Districts receiving assistance include:

Abbotsford School District

Athens Elementary & Middle School

Boys & Girls Club

Children’s Wisconsin – Wausau office

Colby School District

D.C. Everest Area Schools

Edgar School District

Faith Christian Academy

Hillcrest House – Keep Area Teens Safe (KATS)

Marathon School District

Marathon County Social Services

Mosinee School District

Rosholt School District

Newman Catholic Middle School

School District of Spencer

St. Anthony de Padua Catholic School (Athens)

St. John the Baptist Catholic School (Edgar)

St. Mary’s School (Marathon)

St. Mary’s Catholic School (Colby)

Stratford School District

Wausau School District

Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District (the schools are not in Marathon County, but children from Marathon County attend their schools)

The program is completely run by volunteers. This year, United Way will help around 3,800 children. If you want to help United Way collect supplies for kids click here.

If you’d like to assist the Salvation Army click here. Chrudinsky said since they are mostly helping high schoolers, donating cash is best because it allows the organizations to pick out specific supplies kids are in need of most.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.