Rodney Carrington to perform at Grand Theater in Wausau in December

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Comedian Rodney Carrington is coming to Wausau’s Grand Theater in December.

Carrington is a platinum-recording artist. He’s recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter’s Good Records. His last album Here Comes the Truth (released 2017) climbed to #3 on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawned a Netflix special.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. at www.grandtheater.org. Patrons can also call The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988.

Over the years, he’s starred in his own TV sitcom, Rodney, which ran for two seasons on ABC, co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, Beer for My Horses, which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM, and starred in his own Netflix special Here Comes The Truth. Rodney’s also appeared on countless other TV shows, including the ACA (American Country Awards), hosting the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on FOX, and won Supporting Character of the Year from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on the Trace Adkins’ music video “I Got My Game On.”

