Portion of Highway 13 closed due to crash near Unity

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Highway 13 near Unity is closed due to a traffic crash.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 13 and Kingston Road. Unity is located between Colby and Spencer on Highway 13.

According to dispatch reports, multiple vehicles were involved. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

