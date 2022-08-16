News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Northeast Wisconsin’s largest pickleball complex opens at Appleton’s Telulah Park

Appleton says it's the largest pickleball court complex in Northeast Wisconsin
By Megan Kernan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members celebrated the opening of a new pickleball facility this morning in Appleton.

The anticipation has been building and the wait is finally over. People can now enjoy an eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park, which is said to be the largest in Northeast Wisconsin.

“This is a wonderful day for the community to add a truly national class facility to the City of Appleton, just another great amenity for our community,” said Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford.

The project, which has been two years in the making, was made possible by a $500,000 donation from Appleton resident and former teacher Mary Beth Nienhaus, who used to teach pickleball in her high school classes.

“I have been a physical education teacher for 33 years, and I’ve always been involved with lifetime sports and fitness, so to me this was just a perfect fit. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States for all ages. There’s definitely a need for pickleball courts, so this is just a perfect venue and I’m hoping that there will be a lot of people that will visit our courts and enjoy the game of pickleball,” Nienhaus said.

As soon as the complex opened to the public, pickleball fanatics hit the courts with their paddles and pickleballs in hand, eager to finally enjoy the dedicated facility right in Appleton.

“It is an active sport. Who knows what I would be like today if I didn’t have it? Being retired it’s been my main interest. I play pickleball just about every day, sometimes two or three times a day,” said Julie Vansambeek, a pickleball enthusiast.

The outdoor courts are entirely lighted for nighttime use and are free and open to all ages.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes portion of Highway 13 near Unity
Update: Highway 13 reopened near Unity, 2 people injured
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Braelynn Mueller
UPDATE: Missing Adams County teen located safely

Latest News

Cooper Robinson pitches for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.
Rafters beat Woodchucks 9-1, advance to NWL Division Championship
Camp American Legion
Taste N Glow donates money to northwoods veteran camp
Taste N Glow Donation Benefits Veterans 8/16/2022
Taste N Glow Donation Benefits Veterans 8/16/2022
Colby Hornets
Colby football begins a new season as defending state champions
Colby Hornets
8-16-22- Colby football preview