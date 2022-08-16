News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Adams County Sheriff’s Department: Missing 14-year-old girl ran away from home

Braelynn Mueller
Braelynn Mueller(Adams County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - Adams County deputies are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl that authorities are describing as a runaway.

Braelynn Mueller was last seen on Aug. 15 on the 700 block of County Highway J in Friendship.

She’s described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cross necklace and hoop earrings. Investigators believe she may have run away.

If you have any information call the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 608-339-3304.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Weston to consider plat for dozens of new homes east of Birch Street
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Latest News

The Water Walkers perform Tuesday night for the first time this season.
Waterski show to benefit Never Forgetten Honor Flight
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Plea deal likely for Wausau bank robbery suspect
The Salvation Amy helps high schoolers and United Way helps 4k through 8th graders in need of...
Salvation Army, United Way work to ease financial burden of back-to-school shopping for families
Sarah Smith receiving chemo treatment
Second opinion leads to life-changing care for Rothschild woman with breast cancer