Adams County Sheriff’s Department: Missing 14-year-old girl ran away from home

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - Adams County deputies are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl that authorities are describing as a runaway.

Braelynn Mueller was last seen on Aug. 15 on the 700 block of County Highway J in Friendship.

She’s described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cross necklace and hoop earrings. Investigators believe she may have run away.

If you have any information call the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 608-339-3304.

