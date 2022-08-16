News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather - Suntabulous Tuesday afternoon with showers arriving later this work week

Suntabulous weather returns for Tuesday as temperatures climb to ~ 80° for the afternoon. Showers & storms will return later this week & into the weekend.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While there are areas of fog across central Wisconsin early Tuesday morning, it has been less dense than the extremely foggy conditions that most of the area experienced Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine will return for Tuesday afternoon, with suntabulously warm conditions and highs around 80° for the afternoon.

Suntabulous Tuesday with temps in the middle 70s
Suntabulous Tuesday with temps in the middle 70s(WSAW)

A warm front will approach Wisconsin throughout the end of the week, with showers and thunderstorms returning to northwestern Wisconsin Wednesday night, with more chances for showers and storms returning Thursday as well.

This storm system will take several days to arrive and push through Wisconsin, which will keep repeated chances for showers and storms around the area through the end of the weekend.

Through August 23, 2022
Through August 23, 2022(WSAW)

Expect a nice little rebound in temperatures early next week, with more lower 80s on the way.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
Weston to consider plat for dozens of new homes east of Birch Street
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Authorities identify man found dead in Juneau County
Community Cookout (FILE 2018)
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau

Latest News

Suntabulous
First Alert Weather - Suntabulous Tuesday Forecast
With afternoon showers and thundershowers arriving
First Alert Weather - Plenty of suntabulous weather returns Tuesday
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Fog will lift throughout the day with showers arriving by the late afternoon
First Alert Monday Morning Foggy Forecast