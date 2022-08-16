First Alert Weather - Suntabulous Tuesday afternoon with showers arriving later this work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While there are areas of fog across central Wisconsin early Tuesday morning, it has been less dense than the extremely foggy conditions that most of the area experienced Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine will return for Tuesday afternoon, with suntabulously warm conditions and highs around 80° for the afternoon.

Suntabulous Tuesday with temps in the middle 70s (WSAW)

A warm front will approach Wisconsin throughout the end of the week, with showers and thunderstorms returning to northwestern Wisconsin Wednesday night, with more chances for showers and storms returning Thursday as well.

This storm system will take several days to arrive and push through Wisconsin, which will keep repeated chances for showers and storms around the area through the end of the weekend.

Through August 23, 2022 (WSAW)

Expect a nice little rebound in temperatures early next week, with more lower 80s on the way.

