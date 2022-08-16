Edgar football is eager to surprise

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar football may have less experience compared to previous years, but that doesn’t mean the talent isn’t still in Wildcat Country.

Behind Jerry Sinz in his 48th year, Edgar is looking to bounce back from what is viewed as a ‘down year’ last season. Edgar went 6-1 in conference play and lost in the Level Two playoffs to Hurley.

Edgar football has such a strong history behind Sinz, that a Level Two playoff loss can be considered a ‘down year.’ They are looking to prove to teams once again that they are a force to be reckoned with.

“Some teams may overlook us. So I think that will give us a little edge even though we have the guys here who can do it,” senior receiver Justin Davis said.

While the players say they are a smaller team, head coach Jerry Sinz believes they do have some more size. Either way, Edgar is still a school to be afraid of.

“I just feel like they’re going to come in with the expectation that we aren’t normal Edgar but we are this year,” Senior lineman Carver Higgins said.

Edgar opens their season at home against Lakeland Union at home.

