News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DHS issues bed bug warning amid college town move-in season

There are things you can do to prevent bringing the pests home with you.
There are things you can do to prevent bringing the pests home with you.(WVVA News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before picking up a piece of furniture up off of the side of the road during this college move-in season, Wisconsin health officials are urging people to think twice.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminded people in a tweet Monday that while used furniture could look great in a new apartment, bed bugs would definitely not be a sight for sore eyes.

DHS noted that these small, flat insects feed on both people and animal blood as they sleep. While the bugs do not transmit diseases, they can cause a great loss in property and cost a pretty penny to get rid of.

The agency described bed bugs as being a reddish-brown color and being about the size of President Abraham Lincoln’s head on a penny.

DHS has more information on its website for how to prevent bed bugs and how to treat the pests.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
Weston to consider plat for dozens of new homes east of Birch Street
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Authorities identify man found dead in Juneau County
Community Cookout (FILE 2018)
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau

Latest News

Suntabulous Tuesday with temps in the middle 70s
First Alert Weather - Suntabulous Tuesday afternoon with showers arriving later this work week
With afternoon showers and thundershowers arriving
First Alert Weather - Plenty of suntabulous weather returns Tuesday
Rafters v Woodchucks
Trio of Homers, Marshall Gem Help Woodchucks Force Decider
Perry's Fireside project begins construction on their goal honoring Perry Dau.
Wausau Nordic Ski Club breaks ground on project honoring late member
Perry's Fireside Project Officially Breaks Ground 8/15/2022
Perry's Fireside Project Officially Breaks Ground 8/15/2022