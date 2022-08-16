Community meeting held in response to Appleton officer-involved shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A community meeting was held Monday evening following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton.

District 12 Alderman Nate Wolff organized the event to discuss mental health issues and resources available to the community at St. John’s Church, 1130 W. Marquette St.

“It’s very important. Mental health has as we’ve seen thru the pandemic we’ve had a lot of people killing themselves, I have friends that have killed themselves. I’ve had former classmates that have overdosed in drugs so we’ve seen domestic abuse rise as well,” said Wolff.

Wolff said he did not invite the police department since this is an active, ongoing investigation.

Last Friday, Aug. 12. at about 7:22 p.m., Appleton police were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave.

“Officers arrived and confronted a male subject who was armed with a handgun. Officers attempted negotiations with the subject. Officers later discharged their firearms, striking the male. The subject was transported to a local hospital where he later died,” reads a statement from DOJ. No officers were injured.

The victim has not been publicly identified, and police have not released details on what led to officers firing their weapons.

Investigators say a gun was recovered at the scene. Body cameras captured the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is department policy. No names were released.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation into the shooting, as required by law. The agency says local law enforcement agencies are cooperating. DCI will hand over its findings to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.

Wolff represents the neighborhood where the shooting took place. He was also at the scene Friday night.

One person in the audience says the problem starts with kids being exposed to so much gun violence, and Appleton is no exception.

“Trauma is a key factor. It leads to mental illness. So we have to learn how to reduce the drama. We have to learn how to reduce the gun violence in the first place,” explained a woman, who attended.

Pastor Lynn Martin of St. John United Church of Christ added, “I think mental illness is an issue everywhere these days. I mean, people have been hit hard with our economy, with anything and with COVID and with unemployment, all the issues that are social issues all around our community, so I think mental illness needs to be addressed.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.