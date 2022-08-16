Bridge Street Mission’s Urban Street Project earns funds through housing project

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is underway for a new home that will be sold to benefit people struggling from homelessness and addiction.

The project is part of Bridge Street Mission’s Urban Street Project that helps their Sober Living Center.

“There are people in need in the community,” said Craig Vincent, the executive director of Bridge Street Mission, “and Bridge Street Mission doesn’t just want to meet those needs to feel good. We want to move people from a point of need to a point where they’re functioning again in society.”

Bridge Street Mission is a Christian ministry that operates an outreach center for the homeless and the Sober Living Center in Wausau.

“We have about 38 men that live with us on a nightly basis and they come to us needing to stabilize from crisis, homelessness, addiction, coming out of prison,” said Vincent.

This is the 3rd year the construction community has come together for the Urban Street Project fundraiser.

“To work together to build a home, and then it’s sold at market value, and then the profits of that benefit our Sober Living Center at Bridge Street Mission,” said Vincent.

The executive director of Bridge Street Mission estimates the house will sell for about $275,000.

“One family moving into this house, will allow 38 men a night to have a place to live and a place to live that’s life changing for them,” said Vincent.

But the project wouldn’t be possible without the help of multiple contractors donating materials and labor.

“We supplied the panelized walls, floor and roof system that’s going up,” said Chris Menard, the vice president of finance for Wausau Homes. “We just are thrilled to be able to pour back into the community that we’ve been a part of for so long.”

When the house is sold, the profits will help with the programming at the Sober Living Center.

“Transformational program that they go through trying to deal with what was behind them. Their addiction or other life controlling problems,” said Vincent.

The builder said their goal is to help people in need get back into society.

Vincent expects the house to be complete and sold by October.

