News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Bridge Street Mission’s Urban Street Project earns funds through housing project

The Urban Street Project Fundraiser benefits the Bridge Street Mission
By Jade Flury
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is underway for a new home that will be sold to benefit people struggling from homelessness and addiction.

The project is part of Bridge Street Mission’s Urban Street Project that helps their Sober Living Center.

“There are people in need in the community,” said Craig Vincent, the executive director of Bridge Street Mission, “and Bridge Street Mission doesn’t just want to meet those needs to feel good. We want to move people from a point of need to a point where they’re functioning again in society.”

Bridge Street Mission is a Christian ministry that operates an outreach center for the homeless and the Sober Living Center in Wausau.

“We have about 38 men that live with us on a nightly basis and they come to us needing to stabilize from crisis, homelessness, addiction, coming out of prison,” said Vincent.

This is the 3rd year the construction community has come together for the Urban Street Project fundraiser.

“To work together to build a home, and then it’s sold at market value, and then the profits of that benefit our Sober Living Center at Bridge Street Mission,” said Vincent.

The executive director of Bridge Street Mission estimates the house will sell for about $275,000.

“One family moving into this house, will allow 38 men a night to have a place to live and a place to live that’s life changing for them,” said Vincent.

But the project wouldn’t be possible without the help of multiple contractors donating materials and labor.

“We supplied the panelized walls, floor and roof system that’s going up,” said Chris Menard, the vice president of finance for Wausau Homes. “We just are thrilled to be able to pour back into the community that we’ve been a part of for so long.”

When the house is sold, the profits will help with the programming at the Sober Living Center.

“Transformational program that they go through trying to deal with what was behind them. Their addiction or other life controlling problems,” said Vincent.

The builder said their goal is to help people in need get back into society.

“Bridge Street Mission doesn’t just want to meet those needs to feel good. We want to move people from a point of need to a point here their functioning again in society,” said Vincent.

Vincent expects the house to be complete and sold by October.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Looking Cruiser 2022
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore

Latest News

Jerry Sinz stands in front of the Edgar Wildcats ahead of his 48th year coaching the team.
Edgar football is eager to surprise
Edgar Wildcats
Edgar Wildcats eager to surprise- 8/15/22
New home in Kronenwetter will be sold to help people live sober
New home in Kronenwetter will be sold to help people live sober
Ground broken for new fireside patio along Nine Mile Forest
Ground broken for new fireside patio along Nine Mile Forest