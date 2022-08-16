News and First Alert Weather App
Plea deal likely for Wausau bank robbery suspect

Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.(Wausau Police/ Stephenson County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 55-year-old man Wausau Police say demanded money from a bank teller is scheduled to reach a plea deal in the case next month.

Tommy Pittman remains behind bars on $15,000 cash bond. He was arrested about a week after the robbery in Freeport, Ill. Online court records show he’s scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.

Investigators said on May 20 a man entered WoodTrust Bank on East Bridge Street in Wausau. The man asked to make a withdrawal. He was given a withdrawal slip. Court documents state he wrote “$50s $100s NOW!” on the slip and gave it to the bank employee. Officers said the suspect did not display a firearm, but implied having a firearm and demanded money. A count of the bank drawer showed he had been given $850.

A surveillance photo was obtained from the bank’s security system and distributed to local media. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a Green Bay Packers hoodie and Steelers face mask. Court documents state Wausau Police received tips naming the suspect as Pittman. Police were told Pittman had worn the same clothing the night before the robbery. They were also told he may be in Freeport, Illinois.

Wausau Police contacted Freeport Police and shared Pittman’s description and vehicle information. License plate recognition cameras played a major role in the detection and arrest of Pittman.

Freeport Police pulled records for its cameras and first spotted Pittman’s vehicle on I-39/I-90 at 7:20 p.m. on May 20-- the day of the robbery. Pittman’s vehicle continued to be detected until May 23 at 9:41 p.m. Pittman’s vehicle was later found parked on Galena Avenue in Freeport.

Several cities have used American Rescue Plan Act dollars to purchase license plate recognition cameras. The goal of cameras is to reduce violent crime and aid police in investigations.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

