Work nears completion on Highway 13 and Hwy 21 in Adams County

PRESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Road work to improve the intersection at Highway 13 and Highway 21 in Adams County is nearly complete.

Work begin in June to reconstruct the existing intersection. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs were replaced as part of the project. Crews also installed rumble strips. That is scheduled to happen on Wednesday.

As of Aug. 8, all detours and width restrictions were removed from the project, and traffic is back to its permanent configuration.

