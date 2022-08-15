News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Work nears completion on Highway 13 and Hwy 21 in Adams County

Repairs nearly complete on Highway 13
Repairs nearly complete on Highway 13(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Road work to improve the intersection at Highway 13 and Highway 21 in Adams County is nearly complete.

Work begin in June to reconstruct the existing intersection. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs were replaced as part of the project. Crews also installed rumble strips. That is scheduled to happen on Wednesday.

As of Aug. 8, all detours and width restrictions were removed from the project, and traffic is back to its permanent configuration.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Looking Cruiser 2022
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison

Latest News

With afternoon showers and thundershowers arriving
First Alert Weather - Isolated afternoon showers on the way
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
Community Cookout (FILE 2018)
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau
Some clouds overnight with patchy fog possible Monday morning. Intervals of sun & clouds...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast