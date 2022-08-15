News and First Alert Weather App
Weston to consider plat for dozens of new homes east of Birch Street

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston Board will discuss the final plat for a major housing development off of Birch Street at its meeting Monday night.

The Hinner Springs housing development’s second phase includes single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes. Monday the board will review the plat which includes 34 single-family home lots, six duplex lots, 28 condo lots, and one multiple-family lot.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the developer, Denyon Homes, regarding a proposed timeline. We have not yet heard back.

The site is east of Birch Street and west of Camp Phillips Road. Most notably it is south of Marshfield Medical Center Weston behind Birchwood Highlands apartments.

Roadwork on Birch Street in that location is not related to the housing development. Work on Birch Street will likely finish in a month. In addition to street reconstruction, an 8-ft multi-use path will be installed along the east side of the road and also continue on the north side of Shorey Avenue. It will connect with the existing path on Camp Phillips.  

According to village plans, water and sewer will also be extended along Birch Street to close a gap in the existing water system to provide redundancy to the system.

The board is scheduled to meet Monday night at 6 p.m.

