News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses

The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses
(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses.

The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky’s Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning this fall, Wisconsin residents who come from families making less than $62,000 a year will have any tuition and fees remaining after receiving financial aid waived.

Undergraduates will be eligible for the waiver for eight semesters. Students seeking associate degrees and transfer students would be eligible for the waiver for four semesters.

The discount works out to an average of $4,500 per student over four years. System officials plan to fund the program’s first year at $13.8 million and seek state aid for subsequent years.

Students will be automatically considered for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise when they apply for federal financial aid.

Most Read

Best Looking Cruiser 2022
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison

Latest News

Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames reacts after his game-winning single against the Tampa Bay Rays...
Tellez hits tying HR, Adames winning single, Brews beat Rays
Wisconsin primary turnout nears 26%, most in 40 years