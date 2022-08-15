Rafters edge Chucks in game one of playoff series

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (38-33) faced off against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (57-15) for the first Playoff Game of the Sub-Divisional Series. After an intense battle, the Woodchucks fell to the Rafters with a final score of 6-3.

Wausau held their own, led by pitcher Matt Milner (Southwest Oklahoma State), only allowing the Rafters to score one run through 4 innings. The Chucks tied things up in the bottom of the 4th inning when an RBI single to right field by Elie Kligman (Wake Forest) drove in Chase Hug (Evansville), who had gotten on base by a single to right field.

The Rafters managed to sneak in a run to retake the lead in the top of the 5th inning. The Woodchucks battled back, with Aidan Corn (Pasco-Hernando State) hitting a single to center field, then was advanced to second from a walk by Maurice Gomez (Keiser), but the Chucks were unable to capitalize on the opportunity and left them stranded.

Not willing to go down easily, Wausau came back with bats blazing in the bottom of the 6th. Tyler Cox (Eckerd) was walked, then made it to second base on a Kligman single to center field. Garrett Hill (North Dakota State) blasted a single to left field to bring in Cox to score the tying run.

The Chucks battled tooth and nail and managed to take the lead in the bottom of the 7th inning on an electrifying RBI single from Hug to score Corn. The Rafters scratched across four more runs to take Game 1 from the Woodchucks with a final score of 6-3.

The Woodchucks will now take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:35 p.m. Monday in Wisconsin Rapids for Game 2 of the Sub-Divisional Series.

The Northwoods League Playoff Format is as follows:

The Sub-Divisional Series shall be a 1-2 format (with home field advantage hosting Game 2 and Game 3). If both of the best of three Sub-Divisional Series ends in two consecutive days, the resulting Divisional Championship Game will be played the following day.



The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Home field advantage for the Divisional Championship Game will go to the Team with the best overall record.



The two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship. Home field advantage for the League Championship Game will go to the Team with the best overall record.



In the event a “travel day” is needed to accommodate play between the Divisional and League Championship Game, the President, in his or her sole discretion, may add in a travel day before the League Championship Game.



Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.