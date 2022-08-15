News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Nomination period opens to honor schools, business that practice recycling and waste reduction initiatives

(AKNS)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting nominations for the 2022 Recycling Excellence Awards.

Communities, organizations, schools and businesses are eligible to apply for recognition of outstanding recycling or waste minimization initiatives. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 16.

Awards are offered in four categories: overall program; projects and initiatives; innovation; and special events. Entities of any size may nominate themselves or submit an application on behalf of another program. Applicants are encouraged to submit supporting materials such as outreach samples, data/graphs and high-resolution photos.

The DNR offers the Recycling Excellence Awards to recognize efforts and share innovative ideas with a broad audience to improve waste management practices.

Click here for the nomination form.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Looking Cruiser 2022
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
Scattered showers and a storm are possible Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Clouds building for Monday with isolated afternoon showers

Latest News

Axel Wenzel (left) and Emmitt Bailey compete in the Kids Mullet Championship.
2 Wisconsin kids vie for America’s best mullet as voting opens
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash to be sentenced Monday
Community Cookout (FILE 2018)
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau
With afternoon showers and thundershowers arriving
First Alert Weather - Foggy start to Monday with isolated afternoon showers on the way